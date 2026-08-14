This is no longer merely an interest. It's a race against time. Barcelona have made their decision behind closed doors: it's either Julian Alvarez now or never. That's why the Blaugrana are preparing to set a final deadline to settle the most complicated deal of the summer, ending the waiting game and the tug of war with Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are working in silence, according to "Sport", ignoring every rumour linking them to other alternatives up front. The sporting management is putting other options on the table as a precaution, yet the plan hasn't changed.

The Spanish newspaper explained that Alvarez is Barca's first and last target, with full backing from coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, even as they acknowledge the shortage of time and the mounting internal tension around the matter.

Close sources point to the end of next week as decisive. Barcelona will hold a final meeting with the Argentine striker's agents to assess the situation and make the call: press ahead with all their strength, or close the file and switch to the alternative plan.

The rupture at the Metropolitano

Julian and Barcelona remain fully convinced the deal is achievable, and that steps still lie ahead. His absence from Atletico Madrid's friendly squad against Olympique Marseille wasn't a message of rebellion, but a purely physical one, as none of the international players who returned to training on Monday featured owing to their lack of full readiness.

The real test comes on 19 August, when Atletico host Malaga. Diego Simeone will want all his key weapons back, and that's when Julian's position will become public.

The Argentine was clear and decisive in his direct conversation with Simeone last Wednesday: he does not want to continue in the Rojiblancos shirt.

Simeone may choose to overlook that and name him in the squad, but Alvarez confirmed he doesn't currently have the mental strength to wear the Atletico shirt. He is clinging to the dream of his life: playing for Barcelona. He knows this chance may never come again.

The broken promise and the turning point

In the days before the Malaga match, Julian will keep piling pressure on Atletico's management, hoping to finally sit down with chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and be heard.

His account is clear and direct: Gil Marin personally promised he could leave this summer if a suitable offer arrived for all parties, only to go back on his word. Julian and his agent are demanding explanations, insisting they moved seriously towards Barcelona on the strength of that promise.

When will Barcelona give up on Alvarez?

According to "Sport", Barcelona have shown full respect and support for the player so far, driven by an absolute belief that he is the perfect piece to sharpen their attack.

Patience has its limits, though. The Catalan club don't want to enter the final week of the window without a striker, a period in which Atletico could free themselves from any commitment and shut the door for good.

For that reason, Barcelona's sporting management have requested information on other alternatives that can be wrapped up quickly, and no step will be taken without Flick's approval.

Exciting names stand ready to move in the final moments, but that scenario hasn't been activated yet. The message from Barcelona is clear: absolute priority for Julian Alvarez, for just one more week.