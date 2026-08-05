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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Figo: Infantino, the lying deceiver, must go

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A scathing attack from a Portugal legend

Portugal's Luis Figo, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star, called on Wednesday for Gianni Infantino to resign as president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

"Today I join others from all over the football world, to demand the resignation of Gianni Infantino from the FIFA presidency," Figo wrote on his official account on the platform "X".

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"Infantino has diminished the standing of the position he promised to elevate," he added. "He lied, he deceived, and he pursued his personal interests at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve."

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The Portuguese football legend went on: "He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, and the vast majority of people who have dedicated their lives to this sport, and even, it seems, the winner of FIFA's peace prize (Donald Trump)."

Figo signed off: "It is too late to save his dignity, but it is not too late to save football. He must go. Now."

Opposition to Infantino's presidency is mounting after the collapse of his project to sell a stake in the World Cup to investors.


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