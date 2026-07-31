FIFA have moved to clear the air over their proposed "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project, insisting they remain fully committed to open and democratic consultations with every member association. The world governing body blamed inaccurate media reports for derailing the planned consultation process.

Several continental confederations, UEFA chief among them, had come out firmly against the project. They threatened to boycott all FIFA tournaments should the proposal go ahead.

Responding to the concerns already made public, FIFA laid out a series of clarifications. Their official statement read: "We have listened to the observations and concerns expressed by the continental confederations concerned regarding the proposed establishment of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, and we would like to address the issues that have arisen since the initial media reports last Tuesday."

On the consultations themselves, FIFA doubled down: "We respect the observations and concerns that have been expressed publicly, and we reaffirm our commitment to conducting open and democratic consultations. The planned consultation process has been disrupted because of incorrect media reports, and we will proceed with this process to ensure that every member association is able to exercise its right to vote based on the facts."

Turning to the purpose behind the proposal, FIFA explained: "The project has been proposed solely to ensure that all FIFA member associations have the opportunity to hold the commercial ownership of football in their countries in a meaningful way, and that this does not come at the expense of the spirit of football, its governance, or the governance of FIFA itself."

The governing body flatly rejected the rumours doing the rounds. "No one is selling football," it said. "This is something FIFA would never contemplate."

Democratic rights ran through the next section of the statement: "Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to request further clarifications, but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 member associations around the world. Every member association must be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping its own future, for these are the democratic principles of FIFA."

FIFA then set out the nuts and bolts of the plan. The "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project would hand the commercial and organisational activities behind FIFA events to a subsidiary company that FIFA owns and controls in perpetuity, with the newly created commercial value shared among all 211 member associations. Each would then be able to invest tangibly in football at home.

Money sat at the heart of the detail. Under the proposal, every member association would receive 20 million US dollars of (FIFA Forward Development) funding over the next four years (2027-2030), regardless of whether it backed the project. That increase would come from the additional revenues the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project generates through sharper management of FIFA's commercial operations, for the benefit of all member associations.

A separate strand, the (FIFA Fast Forward) programme, offers a one-off development payment of a further 20 million US dollars per member association. Signing up would be entirely optional should the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" proposal proceed, and it would be bankrolled through external investment without ceding control or altering FIFA's governance structure in any way. FIFA stressed that, without majority backing from member associations, its commercial activities would stay exactly as they are and the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project would never come into being.

These elements, FIFA made clear, mark only the starting point. All of them remain open for debate through the consultation, which could see them approved, rejected or amended, whether wholesale or item by item.

FIFA signed off by returning to first principles: "The principles on which all components of the (FIFA Forward Enterprise) proposal are based are the provision of unprecedented development funding, genuine global ownership of the commercial opportunities of our sport, and the achievement of full self-determination through a democratic process for all member associations."