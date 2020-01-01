FIFA Covid-19 working group proposes June international window postponements

Several matches in June are poised to be postponed, following the decisions to reschedule Euro 2020 and Copa America.

FIFA's Covid-19 working group has recommended the postponement of all international matches due to be played in the June window.

The working group, which the world game's governing body recently established to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, met for the first time via conference call on Friday.

They made a series of recommendations to the Bureau of the FIFA Council including the postponement of all men's and women's international fixtures for June.

All measures received unanimous agreement from the panel, including setting up "bilateral discussions with confederations concerning 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers" with the aim of finalising "a revised match schedule pending health and safety developments."

"FIFA would like to thank the positive contributions and cooperation of all Confederations' representatives and highlight the spirit of unity, solidarity and mutual understanding which culminated in the adoption of these decisions," read the organisation's statement.

"FIFA also reiterates that health must always be the first priority and the main criteria in any decision-making process, especially in these challenging times."

Following the group's recommendation, Concacaf announced it would be postponing its Nations League semi-final and final, with the United States scheduled to face Honduras and set to take on .

Friendlies scheduled for June will also likely be off, including taking on , travelling to and hosting Romania.

The working group also recommended the postponement of the 2020 Under-20 Women’s World Cup in and Costa Rica, originally scheduled for August and September, as well as the 2020 U17 Women’s World Cup in , which was originally scheduled for November.

Additionally, the working group recommended keeping age eligibility criteria for the men's Olympic football tournament, which has been postponed from 2020 to 2021. That decision would mean players born on or after January 1, 1997 would still be eligible to participate in the rescheduled Olympics, despite the tournament usually being a U23 event.

Copa America and , both previously due to start in June, have already been postponed for one year.

Earlier on Friday, the Premier League announced that after previously targeting a return on April 30, play will not resume by that date and matches will be suspended indefinitely.