FIFA 21: Team of the Year release date, predictions & special cards

Which players will make the FIFA 21 TOTY squad and when they will be available in packs?

The biggest event of the FIFA gaming calendar is nearly here as the FIFA 21 Team of the Year will arrive this January.

The world's best players will be released in packs during the week during the Team of the Year event, with gamers eager to get their hands on the best players in the game.

Some of these players will have huge overall scores, which mean they will be the highest-rated players during the entire season, while others will not be overtaken until the Team of the Season.

What is FIFA 21 Team of the Year?

The Team of the Year (TOTY) is an annual event in FIFA, celebrating the best players from the last 12 months.

The 11 players chosen for the team receive massive upgrade boosts in the game, with some players even rated 99 in TOTY.

In the past, the Team of the Year was connected to the FIFPro World XI, but since that award has moved to December to tie in with FIFA's the Best awards, the in-game equivalent has become a standalone team.

In recent years, the final team has been voted by fans of the game from a longlist of players selected by EA Sports.

When is the FIFA 21 Team of the Year released?

The FIFA 21 Team of the Year is expected to be released either on January 8 or 15.

For the last two years, the TOTY event began in early January, but was not released until January 15 in FIFA 18.

The final TOTY XI is released in batches during the week, before the entire squad will be available from Wednesday to Friday.

Players are only available in packs and can be bought and sold on the transfer market.

Which players will be in the FIFA 21 Team of the Year?

The FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be separate to the FIFPro World XI, but it is expected that the majority of the players will be the same as they are widely considered as the best performers over the past year.

Alisson was named as the goalkeeper in the World XI, but is not expected to be in the FIFA 21 squad as Manuel Neuer was named the Best Goalkeeper of the Year by multiple outlets.

FIFPro World XI:

GK: Alisson ( )

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

CB: Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

CB: Sergio Ramos ( )

LB: Alphonso Davies ( )

CM: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

CM: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/Liverpool)

RW: Lionel Messi ( )

ST: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo ( )

What players are available in Objectives and Squad Building Challenges?

Each promotion so far this season has had a special Objective player, but it is unlikely that TOTY will have a player available through Objectives.

Instead, it is likely that a special Team of the Year kit will be available through in-game Objectives, with special packs likely to be given as rewards.

There is usually a vote for a 12th man in the TOTY squad, with users able to vote for their favourite player who missed out on the final TOTY XI.

It is predicted that Neymar will prove most popular and be named as the TOTY 12th man for FIFA 21.