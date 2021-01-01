FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings Refresh: When will the winter upgrades happen and which players will receive boosts?

Ronan Murphy
Many players will receive increases to their overall ratings as the annual promotion returns in FIFA Ultimate Team

At the beginning of each season, EA Sports gives ratings to every single player for the launch of the new FIFA game.

However, as the season progresses, it becomes clear that some players have been underrated and deserve higher scores in the game.

Each year, the Ratings Refresh event sees these underrated players receive in-game upgrades to better reflect their real-life form.

This breathes new life into the game as many new players become more useful and this helps provide more variety when teambuilding in FIFA Ultimate Team.

When does the Ratings Refresh start?

The Ratings Refresh promotion is expected to start on Friday, February 18 in FIFA Ultimate Team.

It usually runs for two weeks as upgraded players and special squads are released, as well as in-game objectives and limited-time Squad Building Challenges.

The Ratings Refresh usually coincides with the end of the January transfer window and sees many players who have changed clubs receive new overall ratings.

How does the Ratings Refresh work?

During Ratings Refresh, many players will be upgraded and receive a new basic card in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Players who have received in-form cards such as Team of the Week items may also see those cards also get an automatic boost as their base rating improves.

Standard cards with the new ratings will be released in packs, replacing the older versions, but any standard cards in your club already will not be upgraded.

In FIFA 20, EA Sports also introduced a Winter Refresh squad to replace Winter Ones to Watch, containing upgraded transferred cards and other boosted players with new positions and attributes.

Which players will get upgraded?

In previous editions of FIFA, lots of players would get upgraded even if their ratings had only improved slightly in the live database.

Last year, only players with at least a +3 boost to their overall rating received an increase, but this may not continue for FIFA 21.

The Online Seasons database is usually a good guide to know which players will get upgraded during Ratings Refresh. These ratings below are taken from the live database which is used for Online Seasons and Career Mode.

Player Club League Old Rating New Rating
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Bundesliga 91 92
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd Premier League 87 88
Heung-min Son Spurs Premier League 87 88
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 84 86
Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich Bundesliga 84 86
Romelu Lukaku Inter Serie A 85 86
Jerome Boateng Bayern Munich Bundesliga 82 84
Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan Serie A 83 84
Marcos Llorente Atletio Madrid La Liga 82 84
Jack Grealish Aston Villa Premier League 80 83
Joao Felix Atletio Madrid La Liga 81 83
Andre Silva Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 80 82
Angelino RB Leipzig Bundesliga 80 82
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Premier League 80 82
Jules Kounde Sevilla La Liga 79 81
Phil Foden Man City Premier League 79 81
Hakan Calhanoglu AC Milan Serie A 79 81
Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Premier League 78 81
Hirving Lozano Napoli Serie A 80 81
Florian Neuhaus Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga 79 81
Theo Hernandez AC Milan Serie A 80 81
Jonathan Bamba Lille Ligue 1 78 80
Youssef En-Nesyri Sevilla La Liga 78 79
Michail Antonio West Ham Premier League 78 79
Reece James Chelsea Premier League 77 78
Kalvin Phillips Leeds Premier League 76 78
Lucas Paqueta Lyon Ligue 1 76 78
Bukayo Saka Arsenal Premier League 75 77
James Justin Leicester Premier League 73 76
Weston McKennie Piemonte Calcio Serie A 75 76
Darwin Nunez Benfica Liga NOS 72 76
Ryan Gravenberch Ajax Eredivisie 73 76
Gio Reyna Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 68 75
Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea Premier League 74 75
Patrick Bamford Leeds Premier League 72 75
Toma Basic Bordeaux Ligue 1 74 75
Ibanez Roma Serie A 68 74
Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal Premier League 69 73
Yacine Adli Bordeaux Ligue 1 71 72

