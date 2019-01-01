FIFA 20 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date

EA Sports have a reputation for collaborating with the most exciting artists to soundtrack their game

FIFA soundtracks are integral to the experience of playing the actual game, with iconic classics by Blur, alt-J and Beck almost as memorable as the gameplay itself.

EA Sports tend to draw their soundtracks from both established and rising global artists who hail from diverse genres.

With the latest edition of the game set for release on September 27, Goal takes a look at which bands and artists are set to appear in FIFA 20.

When will the FIFA 20 soundtrack be announced?

EA Sports have been biding their time with revealing the soundtrack for FIFA 20, when in previous years the soundtracks were announced several weeks prior to the full launch.

Last year, the soundtrack for was released in full on August 31.

As of Tuesday, however, EA Sports haven't unveiled any of the game's official tracks, so they might not release them until the week of the game's release on September 27.

What songs will be on the FIFA 20 soundtrack?

EA Sports are still keeping quiet on the contents of the soundtrack, though they have included some songs in their beta versions – but that's not to say that these songs will even appear in the final iteration of the FIFA 20 release.

Bastille's 'The Waves', Half Alive's 'Runaway' and Another Sky's 'The Cracks' all featured in beta version of the game, and could feature in FIFA 20.

The tracks remained in keeping with EA Sports tendency to select upbeat songs that straddle indie pop and alternative.

FIFA 19 soundtrack

The FIFA 19 soundtrack featured a diverse smattering of hip-hop, alternative, indie, electropop and R&B selections from artists such as Childish Gambino, Courtney Barnett, Young Fathers, Billie Eilish and Confidence Man.

The full FIFA 19 soundtrack is below.