FIFA 20 ratings: Who are the best tacklers & defenders on the game?

Thinking about improving your defence on career mode? Here are the best defensive players on EA Sports' new game

So you've got FIFA 20 loaded up and you're about to embark on an odyssey through the new career mode or start building your Ultimate Team.

Defence is an area you've identified where your team is in need of improvement, but which players should you be looking at?

Goal takes a look at the best defenders in FIFA 20, including centre-backs and full-backs, as well as identifying the game's best tacklers.

Best defenders on FIFA 20

Excluding Icons, in terms of overall ratings, cover star Virgil van Dijk is the best defender on FIFA 20, with a rating of 90 - which sees him ranked as the seventh-best player in any position on the game.

Van Dijk is closely followed by Giorgio Chiellini, Sergio Ramos and Kalidou Koulibaly, who are all rated 89. Ramos will be particularly disappointed, having previously boasted a rating of 91 in .

stalwart Gerard Pique and new signing Diego Godin follow with ratings of 88, while there is a handful of players with an overall rating of 87.

's dynamic centre-back Aymeric Laporte and 's Mats Hummels are 87-rated, as are 's Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

and lynchpin Thiago Silva is also rated 87, as is Barcelona's flying full-back Jordi Alba - who is the highest-rated full-back in the game.

Best centre-backs on FIFA 20

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Virgil van Dijk 90 =2 Giorgio Chiellini Piemonte Calcio 89 =2 Sergio Ramos 89 =2 Kalidou Koulibaly 89 =5 Gerard Pique Barcelona 88 =5 Diego Godin Inter 88 =7 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City 87 =7 Jan Vertonghen Tottenham 87 =7 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund 87 =7 Toby Alderweireld Tottenham 87 =7 Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain 87

Best full-backs/wing-backs on FIFA 20

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Jordi Alba Barcelona 87 2 Joshua Kimmich 86 =3 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 85 =3 Marcelo Real Madrid 85 =3 Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio 85 =3 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 85 =3 David Alaba Bayern Munich 85 =8 Joao Cancelo Manchester City 84 =8 Kyle Walker Manchester City 84 =8 Cesar Azpilicueta 84 =8 Alex Telles 84

Best tacklers on FIFA 20

It may come as little surprise to learn that Ramos is the best slide-tackling defender in the game, but the Real Madrid captain's standing tackle lags slightly behind that of his peers.

Chiellini's slide-tackling ability is very high as well and the stopper is also one of the best when it comes to standing tackles.

Van Dijk, as it happens, is the best when it comes to the standing tackle - not surprising given his characteristic coolness under pressure - but he is not at all as adept at slide tackles.

There are a number of players whose overall ratings are in the mid-to-low 80s, but who are actually quite strong tacklers.

Among them are Napoli's Kostas Manolas (ovr. 85), Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule (ovr. 85) and Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos (ovr. 86).

Other players whose tackling ability is nothing to be sniffed at are Samuel Umtiti (ovr. 86), Sokratis (ovr. 84) and Jerome Boateng (ovr. 84).

Strongest defenders on FIFA 20

Interestingly, the strongest defenders - in terms of sheer physicality - are not those playing at the highest level. In fact, Aliou Coly of Kristiansund and Lincoln City's Michael Bostwick are both rated 88 for physical.

and full-back Denzel Dumfries has a physical rating of 87, as does Cadiz centre-back Fali, 's Felipe, Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac, defender Marcelo and, finally, Koulibaly.

Van Dijk, who is the best defender overall, has a physical rating of 86, which is the same as Ipswich Town centre-back Aristote Nsiala.