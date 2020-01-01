FIFA 20: How to play a World Cup finals & full list of international teams on the game

If you want to change things up with the biggest show in the football world, you can do it on the game through custom tournament

EA Sports usually offer a bespoke World Cup edition of FIFA in a tradition that stretches back to the 1998 tournament.

Now available as downloadable expansions as well as standalone titles in their own right, the FIFA World Cup video games feature all the official aesthetic touches, such as the trophy, stadiums and so forth.

There is no football World Cup in 2020, thus rendering the need for an expansion obsolete, but you can still play a World Cup on FIFA 20.

Here's how...

How to play the World Cup on FIFA 20

FIFA 20 was not released in a men's World Cup year, but you can still create your own fantasy World Cup finals if you have a penchant for international tournaments.

To do so, just follow these simple steps:

Go to Tournaments and select Custom Tournament Choose 'Group and Knockout' Set number of teams to 32 (or 48 if you want a glimpse into the future!) Change tournament name to 'World Cup' or 'FIFA World Cup' Set Advanced Settings to 'On' In Advanced Settings, set 'Auto Fill From:' to 'International' Select a trophy which you feel most closely resembles the World Cup Choose an appropriate final venue Be sure to change 'Fixtures v Group Teams' to 1 Enjoy!

Of course, you can make changes to the advanced settings to suit your own preferences, especially if you wish to deviate from the traditional format.

While the men's World Cup is not an official feature of FIFA 20, the game does include a Women's International Cup mode.

Which international teams are on FIFA 20?

FIFA 20 has an array of both men's and women's international teams that can be used from all across the world.

You can see the full list of international teams on the game below.

Men's national teams

National Team Official kits? Official players? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Only Neymar Bulgaria No Yes No Yes Canada Yes Yes Yes Yes PR Yes Yes No Yes Cote d'Ivoire ( ) No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Yes Yes Yes Finland No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Greece Yes Yes Hungary No Yes Yes Yes No No Ireland Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes New Zealand Yes Yes Northern ireland Yes Yes Norway Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Romania Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Slovenia No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes United States ( ) Yes Yes No No No Yes Yes Yes

FIFA 20 has a total of 49 different men's national teams to play with. The majority of the men's national teams on the game have official crests and kits, as well as authentic players.

However, a number of teams do not have official kits or authentic players.

For example, official kits are included for the Brazil national team, but the only authentic player in the team is Neymar. Uruguay, meanwhile, does not have official kits or players.

The likes of Germany, Portugal, England, France and the Netherlands all have official kits and authentic players though.

Women's national teams

National Team Official kits? Official players? Australia Yes Yes Brazil Yes No Canada Yes Yes PR Yes Yes England Yes Yes France Yes Yes Germany Yes Yes Yes Yes Mexico Yes Yes Netherlands Yes Yes New Zealand Yes Yes Norway Yes Yes Scotland Yes Yes Spain Yes Yes Sweden Yes Yes United States (USWNT) Yes Yes

There are 16 women's national teams on FIFA 20, which means that a Women's International Cup will not strictly be a true reflection of the Women's World Cup, which featured 24 teams in 2019.

Official kits are in place for all teams and of the 16 teams, 15 feature authentic players, with Brazil made up of generic players.