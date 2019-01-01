FIFA 20 best young players: Career mode’s top strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers

Goal takes a look at the potential abilities of some of the world's best wonderkids in Career Mode on the latest version of the football game

Career Mode has been revamped and upgraded for FIFA 20, with the player database also getting a refresh for the launch of the new game. This will give FIFA fans the chance to start a new career with their favourite team, turning them into league and continental champions thanks to clever moves on the transfer market and astute management to develop young players into superstars.

Goal has compiled a list of the best young players in FIFA 20, selecting those aged 20 or under who have the highest potential rating. The lists below are sorted by potential and current ability and also divided by position. Each player is listed by their primary position, but all the positions they can play in are shown. This means that 's Ethan Ampadu, currently on loan at , is in the defenders section but can play both centre-back and as a defensive midfielder.

Every player with a high potential rating is shown here, including many lesser-known stars who may be willing to move to smaller clubs if you are playing a long career by starting outside the top flight. Players will need plenty of gametime to develop and reach their full potential. Substitutes and reserves are unlikely to improve if they are not playing.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

Fifa 20: Best Young Goalkeepers

Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA. G Donnarumma 20 GK 85 92 £35.6m A Lafont 20 GK 79 88 £13.2m A Lunin 20 GK 76 88 £9.7m Diogo Costa 19 GK 70 86 £2.8m A Plizzari 19 AC Milan GK 66 84 £1m G Bazunu 17 Man City GK 59 84 £250k M Vandevoort 17 GK 63 83 £550k Luis Maximiano 20 CP GK 70 82 £2.2m A Muric 20 Man City GK 67 82 £1.2m C Fruchtl 19 II GK 65 82 £850k G Couke 20 Genk GK 65 82 £850k C Olses 18 Racing Club GK 62 82 £450k M Roffo 19 Boca Juniors GK 62 82 £500k M Svilar 19 GK 68 81 £1.2m K Scherpen 19 GK 67 81 £1.2m I Meslier 19 Lorient GK 66 81 £1m M Carnesecchi 19 GK 65 81 £850k Inaki Pena 20 GK 64 81 £725k K Grabara 20 GK 64 81 £725k L Plogmann 19 GK 63 81 £575k J Markovic 17 Slavia Praha GK 67 80 £900k J Schendelaar 18 AZ Alkmaar GK 65 80 £800k L Ureta 20 O'Higgins GK 63 80 £600k N Shinton 18 GK 62 80 £450k J Pourtau 19 Estudiantes GK 62 80 £500k S Bajic 17 GK 60 80 £300k L Chevalier 17 GK 58 80 £200k

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts FIFA 20 as an excellent shot-stopper but can develop into the world's best after a few years. His potential rating of 92 is higher than the best current ability of any other goalkeeper in the game, with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak rated 91 in this year's version.

Porto's Diogo Costa is one of the best bargains at the goalkeeper position as he can become 86-rated if developed properly, while 's Gavin Bazunu may be available to teams outside the top division due to his low current ability and age.

Fifa 20: Best Young Defenders

Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA. M de Ligt 19 CB 85 93 £41.8m T Alexander-Arnold 20 Liverpool RB 83 89 £26.4m I Konate 20 RB Leipzig CB 79 88 £15m D Upamecano 20 RB Leipzig CB 77 88 £11.9m W Saliba 18 Arsenal CB 71 88 £3.9m Eduardo Quaresma 17 Sporting CP CB 64 88 £800k Z Vanheusden 19 Standard Liege CB 73 87 £6.6m Tomas Esteves 17 Porto RB 65 87 £950k D Zagadou 20 CB, LB 79 86 £13.6m A Hakimi 20 Real Madrid LB, RB 79 86 £13.2m J Kounde 20 CB 76 86 £9.7m E N'Dicka 19 CB 76 86 £9.2m B Kamara 19 CB 75 86 £8.8m R James 19 Chelsea RB, CDM 73 86 £5.7m J Todibo 19 Barcelona CB, CDM 71 86 £4m E Ampadu 18 Chelsea CB, CDM 67 86 £1.2m N Armini 18 CB 66 86 £1.1m Diogo Dalot 20 Man Utd RB, LB, RM 75 85 £8.4m P Retsos 20 CB, RB, LB 75 85 £8.4m O Kabak 19 CB 74 85 £7m M Aarons 19 Norwich RB 72 85 £4.4m Nuno Tavares 19 Benfica LB, RB 70 85 £3m N Cozza 20 CB, LWB 69 85 £1.8m Montero 20 CB 68 85 £1.6m H El Kababri 19 RB 65 85 £900k A Zagre 17 PSG LB, CM 62 85 £550k K Hoever 17 Liverpool RB, CB 62 85 £550k M Sarr 20 Nice CB, LB 76 84 £8.8m T Tomiyasu 20 CB, CDM 73 84 £5.3m A Bastoni 20 CB 72 84 £4.3m D Maresic 19 Sturm Graz CB 72 84 £4.2m N Perez 19 Atletico Madrid CB 70 84 £3m J Bogle 18 Derby RB 69 84 £1.7m L Kelly 20 Bournemouth LB, CB 68 84 £1.6m S van der Berg 17 Liverpool CB 66 84 £1m J Vagnoman 18 Hamburg LB, LM, RB 65 84 £900k O Solet 19 CB 65 84 £925k Diogo Leite 20 Porto CB 72 83 £4.2m C Dagba 20 PSG RB, RWB 72 83 £4.1m K Ruegg 20 Zurich RB, CDM 72 83 £4.1m Emerson 20 RB 71 83 £3.3m Ruben Vinagre 20 Wolves LWB 70 83 £2.7m Diogo Queiros 20 Porto CB 68 83 £1.6m M Salisu 20 CB 68 83 £1.6m L Mbe Soh 18 PSG CB 67 83 £1.2m B Badiashile 18 CB 67 83 £1.2m L Itter 20 LB 67 83 £1.3m J Beyer 19 Borussia M'gladbach RB, CB 67 83 £1.3m Eric Garcia 18 Man City CB 66 83 £1.1m C Cuesta 20 Genk CB 66 83 £1.1m I Diveev 19 CB 66 83 £1.1m Apa 19 Real Valladolid RB, RM 66 83 £1.1m Nuno Mendes 17 Sporting CP LB 64 83 £700k

New Juventus signing Matthijs de Ligt has a current and potential ability to match his real-life price tag and is unlikely to be put up for sale by the Old Lady in FIFA 20 Career Mode. RB Leipzig centre-back pairing Ibahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano may be more willing to move clubs, while Dan-Axel Zagadou's versatility makes the Borussia Dortmund defender an interesting target.

Bayer Leverkusen's Panagiotis Retsos is similarly appealing as he can play anywhere across the backline, but is the same price as 's Diogo Dalot and may be out of some club's budgets. Benfica's Nuno Tavares is a more affordable option with a value of £3 million.

Fifa 20: Best Young Midfielders

Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA. K Havertz 20 Bayer Leverkusen CAM, RM 84 92 £40.5m J Sancho 19 Borussia Dortmund RM, LM 84 92 £39.2m T Almada 18 Velez Sarsfield CAM, LW, ST 72 92 £5.7m P Foden 19 Man City CAM, CM 76 90 £14.5m S Tonali 19 Brescia CDM, CM 75 89 £11.4m A Mac Allister 20 CAM, CM 75 89 £12.8m Kangin Lee 18 CAM, LM, RM 76 88 £11m A Maier 20 CM, CDM 76 88 £11.9m N Zaniolo 19 CAM, CM, RW 74 88 £10.6m T Kubo 18 Real Madrid RM, CF, CAM 70 88 £3.2m E Palacios 20 River Plate CM, RM, CAM 77 87 £12.3m D Rice 20 West Ham CDM, CB, CM 77 87 £11m Ferran Torres 19 Valencia RM 75 87 £10.1m A Davies 18 Bayern Munich LM, RM 72 87 £5.7m Y Verschaeren 17 Anderlecht CAM, RM, LM 72 87 £5.3m Riqui Puig 19 Barcelona CM 71 87 £4.4m A Hlozek 16 Sparta Praha LM, ST, RM 70 87 £3.1m A Urzi 19 Banfield LM 69 87 £2m C Pulisic 20 Chelsea RM, LM 79 86 £15.8m F Valverde 20 Real Madrid CM, LM, CDM 77 86 £11.9m T Adams 20 RB Leipzig CDM, RWB 76 86 £9.7m W McKennie 20 Schalke CM, CB, CAM 76 86 £11m M Guendouzi 20 Arsenal CM, CDM 75 86 £10.1m R Sessegnon 19 Spurs LM, LW, LB 75 86 £9.7m Florentino 19 Benfica CDM, CM 75 86 £8.8m G Chakvetadze 19 Gent LM, CAM 74 86 £8.8m M Mount 20 Chelsea CAM, CM 74 86 £8.8m Paulinho 18 Bayer Leverkusen RM 71 86 £4.3m D Szoboszlai 18 Red Bull Salzburg CAM, RM, CM 71 86 £4.3m G Maroni 20 CAM, LW, ST 71 86 £4.4m H Traore 19 CAM, CM 70 86 £3.3m C Ferreira 19 River Plate CM, CAM 70 86 £3.3m M Gibbs-White 19 Arsenal Wolves 70 86 £3.3m A Gomes 18 Man Utd CAM, CM, LW 68 86 £1.6m P Pomykal 19 Dallas CAM, CM, RM 68 86 £1.7m J Sands 18 CDM, CB 66 86 £1.1m Gelson Fernandes 20 Benfica CM 76 85 £10.6m S Chukwueze 20 RM, CF, RW 76 85 £10.6m K Diatta 20 Club Brugge LM, RM, ST 75 85 £9.7m J Larsen 20 Borussia Dortmund LM 75 85 £9.7m I Hagi 20 Genk CAM, LW, RW 74 85 £8.4m H Wolf 20 RB Leipzig CAM 74 85 £8.4m M Diaby 19 Bayer Leverkusen LM 74 85 £8.4m D McNeil 19 LM 73 85 £6.2m M Shaparenko 20 Dynamo Kyiv CM, CDM, CAM 73 85 £6.2m Jota 20 Benfica LM, RM, CF 72 85 £5.3m Tete 19 LM, CAM 72 85 £5.3m D Lainez 19 Real Betis RM, LM, CAM 72 85 £5.3m A Palaversa 19 Man City CM, CDM, CAM 71 85 £4.4m Fernando 20 Shakhtar Donetsk LM 71 85 £4.4m Miguel Luis 20 Sporting CP CM 70 85 £3.4m B Soumare 20 Lille CM, CDM 70 85 £3.4m R Vargas 20 RM, LM 70 85 £3.4m A Almendra 19 Boca Juniors CM, CDM 69 85 £2m Sergio Gomez 18 Borussia Dortmund CAM, CM, LM 68 85 £1.6m M Pellegrini 19 Estudiantes LM, CM, RW 68 85 £1.7m Daniel Braganca 20 Sporting CP CM 68 85 £1.7m R Gravenberch 17 Ajax CM, CDM 67 85 £1.3m M Caqueret 19 Lyon CM, CDM 67 85 £1.4m M Ihatteren 17 CAM 67 85 £1.3m Y Adli 18 CM, CAM 66 85 £1.2m R Matondo 18 Schalke RM, LM 65 85 £1.2m Marcos Antonio 19 Shakhtar Donetsk CM 65 85 £1m L Agoume 17 Inter CM 63 85 £700k A Perea 18 Atletico Nacional CDM, CM 62 85 £550k

The 's top two young players are also FIFA 20's best midfield prospects. Both Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho can reach 92 overall, but have pricetags to match their high ceiling and clubs will need to break the bank to sign them.

Thiago Almada was linked to Man City in real life as one of South America's most exciting young players. He will also be hugely in demand in FIFA 20 as the 18-year-old midfielder can also play up front and on the wing and is valued at less than £6m at the start of Career Mode.

Fifa 20: Best Young Forwards

Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA. K Mbappe 20 PSG ST, RW 89 95 £82.3m Joao Felix 19 Atletico Madrid CF, ST 80 93 £24.6m Vinicius Jr 18 Real Madrid LW 79 92 £19.8m Rodrygo 18 Real Madrid LW, RW, ST 76 89 £12.3m C Hudson-Odoi 18 Chelsea RW, LW 73 89 £7m Moise Kean 18 ST 76 89 £12.8m P De la Vega 18 Lanus RW 70 88 £3.2m J David 19 Gent CF, ST, CAM 73 87 £7.5m M Greenwood 17 Man Utd CF, RW, ST 67 87 £1.3m Rafael Leao 20 Lille ST 75 86 £10.1m J Kluivert 20 Roma LW, RW 75 86 £10.1m Brahim 19 Real Madrid LW, RW 73 86 £6.6m A Pinamonti 20 Inter ST 71 86 £4.4m G Plata 18 Sporting CP LW, RW 70 86 £3.2m J Hurtado 19 Boca Juniors ST 70 86 £3.4m E Haland 18 Red Bull Salzburg ST 69 86 £1.9m J Carranza 19 Banfield ST 68 86 £1.7m A Gouiri 19 Lyon ST 68 86 £1.7m P Pellegri 18 Monaco ST 67 86 £1.4m B Saka 17 Arsenal LW, RW 66 86 £1.1m J Doku 17 Anderlecht RW 66 86 £1.1m M Odegaard 20 Real Madrid RW, CAM 78 85 £12.8m C Stengs 20 AZ Alkmaar RW 74 85 £8.4m M Cunha 74 RB Leipzig ST, CAM 74 85 £8.4m R Nelson 19 Arsenal RW, LW 72 85 £5.3m T Weah 19 Lille ST, LM 69 85 £2m M Barrow 20 Atalanta ST 69 85 £2m A Kutucu 19 Schalke ST, CF, RW 68 85 £1.7m M Boadu 18 AZ Alkmaar ST 67 85 £1.4m J Arp 19 Bayern Munich ST, LM 67 85 £1.4m J Alvarez 19 River Plate ST 67 85 £1.4m A Marin 18 LW, RW, CAM 66 85 £1.2m R Brewster 19 Liverpool ST 65 85 £1m Fabio Silva 16 Porto ST 65 85 £950k E Smith Rowe 18 Arsenal LW, RW, CAM 65 85 £975k R Piccoli 18 Atalanta ST 64 85 £900k T Parrott 17 Spurs ST 64 85 £875k Mollejo 18 Atletico Madrid RW 64 85 £900k F Amuzu 19 Anderlecht LW 70 84 £3.3m Abel Ruiz 19 Barcelona ST, LW 68 84 £1.7m J Sargent 18 Werder Bremen ST 67 84 £1.4m E Nketiah 20 Arsenal ST 67 84 £1.4m D Jastrzembski 19 Hertha Berlin LW, LM, CAM 66 84 £1.2m W Guebbels 17 Monaco ST 64 84 £800k A Idah 18 Norwich ST 63 84 £750k

Once again, Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the game and has the potential ability to match. He's rated 89 overall at the start of Career Mode, so will be expensive or nearly impossible to buy for nearly every club.

Joao Felix is a new arrival at Atletico Madrid and thus they will not be willing to sell him during the first transfer window, but Manchester United's Mason Greenwood may be available for a reasonable fee and can be developed into one of the best strikers in FIFA 20.

There is great value to be had in many of the strikers with 86 potential ability, especially if you are willing to throw them in at the deep end early in the game despite their relatively low current ratings.