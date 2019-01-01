FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Pogba and Hazard headline stacked squad
A busy international break produced a star-studded FIFA 19 Team of the Week as EA Sports unveiled the latest squad headlined by Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard.
Pogba and Hazard join the fray after leading France and Belgium, respectively, to a pair of wins in Euro 2020 qualifying. Pogba's France battered Iceland and Moldova by a combined 8-1 scoreline while Hazard and Belgium scored three goals over two wins against Russia and Cyprus.
Joining the Premier League duo are a number of other high-rated cards, including Lyon striker Memphis Depay, Barcelona star Jordi Alba and Juventus maestro Miralem Pjanic.
Mexico defender Hector Moreno, Monaco centre-back Kamil Glik, Germany and Hoffenheim's Nico Schulz and Russian star Denis Cheryshev are also included among the starting XI.
The squad also includes a trio of hero cards from African Cup of Nations qualifying, led by Democratic Republic of the Congo striker.
Joining him are Cedric Amissi as well as Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK – Marko Dmitrovic - Eibar
CB – Hector Moreno - Real Sociedad
CB – Kamil Glik - Monaco
LB – Jordi Alba - Barcelona
LM – Nico Schulz - Hoffenheim
CM – Miralem Pjanic - Juventus
LM – Denis Cheryshev - Valencia
CM – Paul Pogba - Manchester United
LF – Eden Hazard - Chelsea
ST – Memphis Depay - Lyon
ST – Cedric Bakambu - Beijing Sinobo Guoan
BENCH
GK – Andriy Pyatov - Shakhtar Donetsk
LM – Nicolo Barella - Cagliari
LB – Tamas Kadar - Dynamo Kiev
ST – M'Baye Niang - Rennes
ST – Eran Zahavi - Guangzhou R&F
ST – Salomon Rondon - Newcastle
ST – Steve Mounie - Huddersfield Town
RESERVES
CB – Konstantino Laifis - Standard Liege
CM – Cedric Amissi - Al Taawoun
LM – David Accam - Philadelphia Union
LM – Eljif Elmas - Fenerbahce
CAM – Marco Mancosu - Lecce