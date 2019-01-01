FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Handanovic and Vela among star performers

With the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga all wrapped up, this week’s team was made up heavily of Serie A and Ligue 1 stars

Samir Handanovic’s excellent performance against ensured he was the highest-rated player in the latest round FIFA Team of the Week, with an 89 rated card for the Slovenian.

The stopper pulled off a string of superb saves on Sunday, not least in injury-time to prevent Salih Ucan, as Inter secured their their spot in the for next season.

Also in this week’s team is an 87-rated Carlos Vela, who helped guide to a 4-2 victory over the at the weekend.

The Mexican wasn’t the only player rewarded with such a high card after the latest round of fixtures, so too was Moanes Dabour of Red Bull Salzburg.

This week’s team was made up heavily of stars such as Franck Kessie, Sebastien De Maio and Lorenzo Pellegrini and while there was also a significant contingent with an 86-rated Ludovic Butelle being the highest-rated substitute.

Luiz Gustavo, M’Baye Niang and Baba Rahman were rewarded as well for their fine displays last weekend.

Although somewhat surprisingly, there was no room for any players after they beat to win the . Nor were there a representatives from Championship play-off winners .

As usual the Team of the Week are available in packs for the next week starting from 18:00 BST.

See the full squad below…

STARTING XI