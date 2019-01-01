FIFA 19: Pogba, Lozano & Dembele chosen as FUT Headliners

EA have released a new card type which will see certain players rated higher than their latest in-form item

EA Sports have announced the release of the FUT19 Headliner event based on the a player’s exceptional run of form.

The Headliner card updates dynamically to be one form level higher than their last qualifying performance – such as with their Team of the Week, Man of the Match or Team of the Group Stage item.

Whenever a new update for the player is provided, the Headliner will also be updated as well ensuring it always stays one form level above the corresponding event item.

In order to be a Headliner, a player must be on an “exceptional run of form” thus far, as well as having at least one performance based in-form event this season. The player also cannot have a dynamic item, TOTY item or a base item at 90 or above in FUT19.

A pair of stars feature in this group as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have both found themselves revitalised under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But they aren't alone among the standouts who make the list, as 's Leroy Sane and 's Son Heung-min also have been named as FUT19 Headliners.

So too have been 's Ousmane Dembele, along with and rising star Hirving Lozano.

West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic has also been released as a Headliner, with his special edition card available as an untradeable item in Squad Building Challenges.

STARTING XI

GK Yann Sommer -

LB Alex Sandro -

CB Marquinhos - PSG

RWB Kenny Lala -

CM Paul Pogba - Manchester United

RM Hakim Ziyech -

LW Leroy Sane - Manchester City

RM Nicolas Pepe -

CAM Marco Reus -

ST Timo Werner -

ST Heung-Min Son - Tottenham

RESERVES

CB Lucas Hernandez -

CB Milan Skriniar -

CM Pablo Sarabia -

LW Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona

RW Suso -

RW Hirving Lozano - PSV

ST Duvan Zapata -

ST Marcus Rashford - Manchester United