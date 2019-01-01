FICCI GOAL 2019 to discuss about talent fueling the growth of the overall football ecosystem

The convention on Indian football will see discussion on sustainability of the football ecosystem...

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) convention on the business of football in - GOAL 2019 - is all set for its sixth edition on March 26th and 27th at Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi.

With ’s largest international convention on the business of football set to be graced by the bigwigs of Indian football, important topics related to the subject are set to be discussed and hopefully addressed.

Planned sessions for discussion include the regional & national impact of (ISL) on the Indian football scenario, future of football broadcasting in India, the various avenues of sponsorship and foreign investment in Indian football.

Indian football has seen a rise in prominence in the last five years in terms of the stature of domestic leagues and the level of the national football team. There is also greater interest in the game among fans as well.

But how sustainable is the growth? Do we have the right plan, infrastructure, manpower and resources to unearth talents and fuel the growth of the overall football ecosystem in the long run?

There is a need for all-round manpower and talent to be fulfilled. Manpower in terms of coaches at all levels, match officials, etc is required. How will they be fulfilled?

Will setting up of Centres of Excellence and including sports in curriculum help the cause?

Questions such as these will be addressed at FICCI GOAL 2019.

Eminent figures like Mr. Annanya Agarwal (President, Vedanta Sports). Mr. Biswanath Sinha (Head – Sports, TATA Trust), Mr. Siddhartha Upadhyay (General Secretary, STAIRS), Mr Manoj Barthwal (GGM, ONGC) are some of the panellists who will provide their valuable inputs for the discussion.

The initiative was established by FICCI and AIFF to support the development of the Indian football industry and promote strategic dialogue around the game. GOAL 2019 will look to build off of the success of its previous editions.