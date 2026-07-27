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Devy RigauxFeyenoord ONE
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Feyenoord want to prevent departure and make contract offer

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Feyenoord have offered Gjivai Zechiël a new contract, Feyenoord Transfermarkt reported on Monday. The Rotterdam club want to keep the midfielder at De Kuip for longer and put agreements in place over a possible future transfer. That appears to involve a release clause. 

It is not yet known how many seasons Zechiël could add to his deal or what terms are on the table. The 22-year-old midfielder is currently under contract until mid-2028.

Feyenoord want to stop the midfielder leaving De Kuip this summer. Lille OSC have already offered €10 million excluding bonuses, but Feyenoord quickly rejected that bid. 

Zechiël has reached a personal agreement with Lille. Feyenoord, and head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst in particular, see an important role for the player next season.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord have not held talks with the French club for several weeks. With this offer, the Rotterdam club want to show their confidence in Zechiël and send a signal.

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According to Transfermarkt, the young midfielder is currently worth €10 million. Feyenoord loaned him to FC Utrecht last season. 

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