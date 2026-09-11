Feyenoord track down large group of troublemakers and take severe measure

Feyenoord have taken firm action after the trouble during the away match against SC Cambuur. The Rotterdam club have identified 47 supporters and handed them an immediate local stadium ban from De Kuip.

Their away tickets have also been blocked. Feyenoord are also reporting the 47 individuals to the KNVB, which means they could yet face a nationwide stadium ban.

"In the coming days, 47 individuals will be informed that they have been given an immediate so-called local stadium ban for De Kuip, their away ticket has been blocked and that they are being reported to the KNVB for a nationwide stadium ban," Feyenoord write in a press release. "This is due to misconduct in the away end during the match SC Cambuur – Feyenoord on 23 August."

During the match, Feyenoord supporters set off fireworks en masse in the 12th minute. Some of them landed in a section housing Cambuur supporters, leaving seven people injured.

Those supporters suffered hearing damage, burns and eye injuries, among other things. Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst also escaped injury after a flare rocket narrowly missed him.

Feyenoord say the stadium bans follow weeks of intensive investigation. The club extensively studied video footage to identify the supporters involved and establish their role in the incidents.

Action is being taken against supporters said to have coordinated the fireworks display, held up banners, tried to evade camera surveillance by doing so, or set off fireworks themselves. Criminal prosecution for those involved has also not been ruled out.

Any further measures will be decided by the KNVB and the Public Prosecution Service. Feyenoord had already decided not to take supporters to the next two away matches.