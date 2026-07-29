Leo Sauer has left Feyenoord on a permanent deal for VfB Stuttgart, the Rotterdam club have announced on their official channels. The 20-year-old Slovak will bring in a fixed fee of €15 million, which could rise to €17 million through bonuses.

"I am enormously grateful to Feyenoord," Sauer said in his farewell via the club’s official channels. "Grateful for the trust it showed in me at a very young age and for the people here who helped me in every possible way to continue developing."

Sauer joined Feyenoord in 2022 at the age of 16 and made his first-team debut just over a year later. Last season he was a regular in the starting XI under Robin van Persie, alongside spells out injured, but he will not now see out his contract, which runs until 2028.

"From the Academy to the first team, I have seen how wonderful this club is and I have been able to lay the foundations here for what I hope will be a fine career in Europe. That is something forever," Sauer continued.

"I wore this shirt with pride and above all I hope the supporters, by whom I have always felt very loved, will grant me this step. Hopefully we will meet again someday, perhaps even in the Champions League next season."

Stuttgart also qualified for the Champions League last season. Die Schwaben, who have impressed for years under Sebastian Hoeness, finished the previous campaign in fourth place in Germany.

Across his time at the club, Sauer made 44 appearances for Feyenoord. In between, the 11-cap Slovakia international also spent time on loan at NAC Breda. He now starts a new adventure in the Bundesliga.