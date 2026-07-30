Feyenoord receive first bid for Read from Serie A

AS Roma have officially approached Feyenoord for Givairo Read, FR12.nl reported on Thursday. The Serie A club have already submitted an opening bid, with the total package worth more than Nottingham Forest's recent offer.

How much AS Roma want to pay for Read, and how many years he could sign for, is not yet known. Feyenoord's right-back is reportedly open to the challenge at the side who finished third in Serie A last season.

Nottingham Forest remain very keen to sign Read and have already reached a verbal agreement with his management. The defender can sign in England until mid-2031. He can earn €20 million over five seasons, excluding bonuses.

Forest have already made several proposals, with a final bid of €21 million. Feyenoord, however, want more for Read, who remains under contract at De Kuip for another three seasons. It remains to be seen whether AS Roma's offer is attractive enough to get a deal done.

Former technical director Dennis te Kloese also stressed to De Telegraaf that no clause has been agreed under which Read can leave Feyenoord for €25 million.

Feyenoord view Read as a player for the future. The Rotterdam club therefore want to reopen, improve and extend his current contract. Their plan is to keep him in the Netherlands for at least another year.

Last season, Read attracted strong interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich. However, that interest did not lead to a major transfer to either club.