Feyenoord pull off major coup and extend contract of absolute standout

Feyenoord have tied Gjivai Zechiël down for longer, the Rotterdam club announced on Thursday afternoon through their official channels. He has signed until mid-2029.

For a long time, Zechiël looked set to leave De Kuip this summer. Several offers arrived for the midfielder, who ultimately decided to extend his contract.

LOSC Lille in particular pushed hard to sign Zechiël. The French club offered ten million euros, but technical director Devy Rigaux quickly knocked them back.

After spending last season on loan at FC Utrecht, Zechiël has made a strong start to the current Eredivisie season.

The 22-year-old has started every match in the XI and already has five goals and three assists to his name.

"I am very happy and above all grateful. First and foremost, I am grateful to God for everything He gives me and for the path I am allowed to walk. In addition, I am grateful for the confidence Feyenoord are showing in me. This is where I belong and I know I can still take many steps here," Zechiël said on the club website.