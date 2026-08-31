Feyenoord move for Rangers striker after Ueda departure

Feyenoord have set their sights on Bojan Miovski, Sky Sports and The Rangers Review report. The 27-year-old Rangers FC striker is seen in Rotterdam-Zuid as a possible successor to Ayase Ueda, who has left for Lille OSC. A temporary move is one of the options. The news has since been confirmed by Algemeen Dagblad.

The Rangers Review say Feyenoord made an enquiry with Rangers on Monday over the terms on which Miovski could move to De Kuip. Journalist Joshua Barrie reports that the Scottish club would be open to a temporary move for the forward.

Ueda completed his move to France for around fifteen million euros, giving Feyenoord room to strengthen at centre-forward again. The club currently still have two strikers available in Nacho Ferri and Shaqueel van Persie.

Now Miovski has emerged as a serious option for Feyenoord. Sky Sports report that the Dutch club have already made contact with the representatives of the North Macedonian forward.

Rangers could yet let Miovski go. The Scottish giants are working on a deal for Kevin Kelsy from Portland Timbers, who has now successfully come through his medical at Ibrox.

Should Rangers complete the transfer of Kelsy, that could clear the way for Miovski to leave. The striker joined last year from Girona for three million euros, but did not establish himself in Scotland as an undisputed starter.

Last season, Miovski featured in 26 league matches for Rangers. Across those games, the 41-cap North Macedonia international scored seven goals and regularly had to settle for a place on the bench.

Under contract at Rangers until mid-2029, Miovski would still command a transfer fee if Feyenoord decide to press ahead. According to the current market estimate, the striker is worth around €2.5 million.