Feyenoord line-up: Van Bronckhorst surprise with choice at left wing

Feyenoord start their Champions League campaign on Wednesday away at FC Barcelona. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has now named his side and sprung a surprise with his choice on the left wing.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal for the Rotterdam club. Givairo Read, Jeremiah St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol, from right to left, form Feyenoord's defence at Spotify Camp Nou.

In midfield, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has gone with familiar names: Gjivai Zechiël, Charles Vanhoutte and Luciano Valente. Oussama Targhalline will hope to get on from the bench in Barcelona.

On the right of the attack, Hadj Moussa starts after his move to Al-Ittihad fell through and after he missed the game against NEC because he arrived late twice. Nacho Ferri leads the line, while Javi López is listed on paper as the left winger.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson is still without a work permit and is therefore absent from Feyenoord's squad. Jerayno Schalken, who impressed against NEC, has travelled to Spain with Van Bronckhorst.

FC Barcelona line-up: Joan García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Christensen, João Cancelo; Rodri, Olmo, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Adeyemi

Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Valente, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, López.