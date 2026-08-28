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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Feyenoord identify dozens involved after fireworks disturbance

Feyenoord

After an intensive week-long investigation, Feyenoord have identified 'several dozen people who are eligible for a stadium ban'. All of this follows the disorder during Sunday's away match against SC Cambuur.

Earlier, Feyenoord had already announced that supporters will not be allowed to travel to the next two away matches. The club have now specifically identified those involved in last week's disorder. ''For the individuals concerned, this means that their away card will be confiscated, they will receive a local stadium ban and they will be reported to the KNVB for a nationwide stadium ban.''

On the club website, Feyenoord explain the decision in clear terms. ''Among those who will be barred are not only individuals who have been found to have actually set off fireworks or flares. It also concerns people for whom the camera footage studied clearly shows that they explicitly made this possible. For example, by coordinating or by holding one of the large flags up for a prolonged period, with the aim of allowing the perpetrators to carry out their actions unseen.''

Feyenoord's leadership also condemn the fact that various supporters suddenly wore balaclavas during the fireworks incident. ''As is known, wearing such face-covering clothing in the stands is also prohibited, among other things on the basis of the applicable KNVB standard terms and conditions.''

That large-scale investigation has still not been completed. Feyenoord's leadership expect more individuals to be identified in the coming days.

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In Leeuwarden, the match was halted temporarily after 12 minutes when fireworks were set off on a large scale from the Feyenoord section. Fireworks were launched not only onto the pitch but also towards the surrounding stands. 

As a result, seven Cambuur supporters suffered burns, hearing damage and eye injuries. Feyenoord had already strongly distanced themselves from the events on Sunday evening and described them as 'unacceptable events'. The club have now got various perpetrators in their sights.

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