Feyenoord and Givairo Read at loggerheads after ‘broken agreement’

The transfer wrangle surrounding Givairo Read is taking an increasingly serious turn. According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord and the 19-year-old right-back are now directly at odds after the Rotterdam club firmly rejected Nottingham Forest's third bid as well.

Nottingham Forest submitted a third offer that, including bonuses, could rise to €21 million. Read's camp were convinced that bid would bring Feyenoord to the negotiating table, but technical director Dévy Rigaux again kept the door shut.

According to VI, that marks a striking change of course from the club's previous leadership. Former general and technical director Dennis te Kloese is said to have told Read's entourage that a transfer fee of around €25 million would be enough to open discussions over a departure.

With Rigaux now in place, that agreement has been scrapped. The new technical director does not feel bound by earlier assurances and is reportedly demanding at least €30 million for the talented defender, according to the Algemeen Dagblad.

That has left Read's camp bewildered, with the feeling that the club are rowing back on earlier signals. The right-back himself is also open to a transfer. He sees the Premier League as the ideal next step, and Nottingham Forest have a five-year contract ready for him.

His injury history is also shaping his thinking. Last season he missed months because of two hamstring injuries, and because of that he knows the chance of a top transfer does not automatically come around again. For exactly that reason, he sees a move to England as an outstanding opportunity.

Feyenoord see it very differently. The club view Read as one of the absolute mainstays for the new season. Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst is counting heavily on the right-back and would even be considering making him captain.

Everything now hinges on what happens next. Nottingham Forest will have to come back with a significantly improved bid to change Feyenoord's mind, while Read hopes the club will still take account of the expectations that, according to his entourage, were previously created. For the time being, player and club appear to be directly at odds.