Paris Saint-Germain have edged closer to landing one of their top summer targets. Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has told those around him he wants to join the European champions, a move that could open the door to official talks between the two clubs.

According to French outlet "Foot Mercato" on Saturday, Torres has made his desire to wear the PSG shirt known to his inner circle and has also informed several Barcelona teammates of his decision. That has forced the Catalan club's hierarchy to soften their position and signal a willingness to listen to offers.

Officials from Barcelona and PSG are set to sit down early next week to thrash out a suitable formula for the deal, even though no final agreement exists between the clubs as yet.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" revealed earlier that PSG had told the player they were ready to beat any contract-renewal offer Barcelona might table. The French club are also confident they can convince him to make the switch.

PSG are hunting for a new forward to fill the gap left by the departure of Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos. Torres sits high on Luis Enrique's list of priorities, thanks to his ability to operate in more than one attacking role, whether through the middle or out wide.

The Parisians' interest follows the Spaniard's finest season at Barcelona, in which he scored 16 goals and laid on two assists across 33 La Liga matches. He also played a starring role in Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph, netting the winner in the final against Argentina.

At 25, Torres is exactly what Luis Enrique wants in his attack. His tactical flexibility and knack for filling multiple positions have made him one of the leading names under consideration inside the French club.

Complete the deal, and Torres becomes the second player to swap Barcelona for PSG in six months, following rising talent Drew Fernández. Ousmane Dembélé beat the pair to the same move three seasons ago.