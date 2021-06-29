Fernandinho signs contract extension to stay at Man City, saying: The job is not done yet

The midfielder was linked with moves back to Brazil but he says he has unfinished business at the Etihad Stadium after agreeing a new deal

Fernandinho will remain at Manchester City next season after signing a one-year contract extension with the Premier League champions.

The 36-year-old's current contract was set to run out at the end of the month but Pep Guardiola has handed him a fresh deal after he maintained his importance to the side.

Next season will be his ninth year at the Etihad Stadium since a move from Shakhtar Donetsk and City have previously discussed potential career paths in the future after his eventual retirement.

What's been said?

“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet,” Fernandinho said after signing the extension. “And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they're looking for.

"In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.

“If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the most happy person there."

The bigger picture

The City captain was a crucial figure as Guardiola's side won their third Premier League title in four years and reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

As well as helping them to domestic success, Fernandinho started the semi-final second-leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain but was surprisingly left out for the final against Chelsea.

Article continues below

He was linked with potential moves back to Brazil but is seen as a key influence at City and was credited with helping to turn the season around when he gave a motivational speech to his team-mates after an unconvincing start to the season.

"He is our captain; our leader and it is a position he has excelled in," director of football Txiki Begiristain said. "There are a number of talented young players in our squad and, therefore, it is vital we have somebody with Fernandinho’s knowledge and experience."

Further reading: