Fernandinho reveals he is set to sign new Man City contract

The Brazil international's current deal is up at the end of the season but he insists he is close to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium

midfielder Fernandinho has confirmed that he is in talks to extend his contract with the Premier League champions.

Having signed in 2013, the international has been established as a key player for his side, not only in his usual midfield position but also in defence when required.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to delight manager Pep Guardiola, who has previously indicated his desire for the veteran to stay on, by signing fresh terms with the Etihad Stadium club.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil , he confirmed: “When I renewed at the end of 2018, we put a clause that if I reached certain goals, my contract would be renewed automatically.

“Conversations have already started, we talked about it last month. I am close to reaching those goals and renewing the contract, but we can only confirm it after signing.

“The club have already shown interest in me staying, I have also shown my interest in staying.”

With the pool of centre-backs at the club small, Fernandinho has been forced to adopt the new role in the wake of a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte, and he believes that a move into defence could prove a blessing in disguise to allow him to extend his career.

“It's good as long as you can be at the highest level,” he said of playing in the role. “Playing in a different position opens up the range of learning.

“In defence, I see the game in a different way. It has been very cool and the guidance I have received from Pep has been very good.

“At 34, playing in the Premier League is a source of pride. Many, many players wanted to be experiencing what I am experiencing.”

He was speaking after helping City to a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday, a result that puts Guardiola's side in a healthy position for the return leg on January 29.

Next up for City, meanwhile, is a trip to face on Sunday in the Premier League, in which they sit third, 14 points behind leaders , having played a game more.