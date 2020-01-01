'Fernandes has the belief of Ronaldo & Cantona' - Fletcher hails Man Utd star after PSG penalty retake heroics

A former Old Trafford favourite singled the Portuguese out for praise after the Red Devils' win at Parc des Princes in the Champions League

Bruno Fernandes has the belief of Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona, according to Darren Fletcher, who hailed the playmaker after his penalty retake against .

United marked their return to the with an impressive 2-1 win away at PSG on Tuesday night .

Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored either side of an Anthony Martial own goal to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the best possible start to their Group H campaign, with fixtures against and to come.

More teams

The visitors won a penalty in the 23rd minute of the game when Abdou Diallo felled Martial in the box, but Fernandes saw his tame effort from 12 yards kept out by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

However, the referee ended up ordering the spot-kick to be retaken after a VAR review judged that Navas had strayed from his goal-line before the ball was struck.

Fernandes had also missed a penalty during a 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend but he showed enough courage to step up to the plate again, and made no mistake at the second time of asking.

The Portuguese reverted back to his unique hop, skip and jump technique before firing into the bottom right-hand corner, sending Navas sprawling in the opposite direction.

Martial gifted PSG a way back into the game thereafter, heading the ball past David de Gea and into his own net, but Rashford had the final say with a superb strike from just outside the box in the 87th minute.

Fletcher was eager to highlight Fernandes' contribution post-match as he insisted the 26-year-old has the same unshakable mentality as United legends Ronaldo and Cantona.

“It is not a great penalty the first one, it goes too close to the goalkeeper, he goes back to his hop, skip and jump, but credit to him," the former Red Devils midfielder told BT Sport .

Article continues below

“He's the captain, and that could easily be an Eric Cantona or Cristiano Ronaldo, somebody having that belief in themselves that they missed a penalty at the weekend and missed a penalty there.

“But there was only one person taking that penalty there and that was Bruno Fernandes.”

Fernandes and his team-mates will now turn their attention to a huge clash against at Old Trafford on Saturday, with only two points separating the two sides in the early Premier League standings.