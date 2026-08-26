Fenerbahçe strike hard before half-time and have secured a Champions League ticket

Fenerbahçe booked their place in the Champions League league phase on Wednesday. The Turkish giants won 1-2 away at Olympique Lyon after last week's 1-1 draw at home. The draw for Europe's premier club competition takes place on Thursday.

Istanbul's visitors struck twice in four minutes between the 24th and 28th minute. Vedat Muriqi reacted quickest to turn in a rebound, then Archie Brown headed in at the far post from a precise Mason Greenwood cross.

Lyon took a huge hit and could not restore the tension before the break, although Ederson still had to make a fine save from a Tyler Morton drive. Fenerbahçe played with real confidence and went in at half-time in a commanding position. Their Champions League ticket was suddenly within touching distance.

Just after the restart, the Lyon defence stopped Muriqi in time and kept the home side alive. Former Vitesse player Loïs Openda then headed just wide at the other end. With the aggregate score against them, the French side took more risks and that left space for Fenerbahçe to counter.

After an hour, though, Lyon found a goal. Malick Fofana read a long pass brilliantly before firing into the top-right corner. The comeback looked complete when Openda headed in for 2-2, only for the goal to be ruled out because, according to the VAR, there had been an offside moments earlier.

Kaïl Boudache then bundled in a rebound in the 72nd minute, but that effort too was ruled out for offside. Lyon kept pushing and Fenerbahçe had little choice but to defend. They held firm all the same and can now prepare for the Champions League.