FC Utrecht take firm action after supporters' misconduct

FC Utrecht have issued 18 local stadium bans after the disorder during their home match against Go Ahead Eagles. "The individuals involved have been identified on the basis of, among other things, available camera footage. The relevant letters have now been sent," the statement reads.

The club's leadership have yet to complete their investigation into the recent events. "FC Utrecht are continuing to analyse the available footage in order to identify other individuals involved. In doing so, careful attention is being paid to the different roles and actions of the people who appear in the images."

Alongside that, FC Utrecht are working with the KNVB's national taskforce, which "supports the concrete and offender-focused follow-up of football-related incidents". The club are handing the evidence over to the KNVB.

"On that basis, the KNVB can decide, in addition to FC Utrecht's local stadium ban, to impose a nationwide stadium ban as well. In addition, FC Utrecht assess for each identified individual which further measures are possible and appropriate," the statement issued on Tuesday continues.

That game was definitively abandoned after an hour, with fireworks and drinking cups thrown onto the pitch several times from the Bunnikside. It happened shortly after Dani de Wit had made it 1-3 for the home side.

A few days later, the much-discussed match was completed in an empty Galgenwaard. FC Utrecht responded well and eventually left the pitch with a 3-3 draw.