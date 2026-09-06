FC Twente take a point away from Groningen thanks to Wout Weghorst

FC Groningen drew 2-2 at home to FC Twente on Sunday. Wout Weghorst scored the Tukkers' second goal shortly before half-time, ensuring the visitors took a point back to Enschede.

Groningen made the worst possible start when Etienne Vaessen carelessly gifted the ball to Marko Pjaca, who punished the goalkeeper's mistake. Ten minutes later, the impressive Thom van Bergen levelled with a thunderous strike from the left side of the penalty area.

In the 28th minute, Groningen completed the turnaround. Tygo Land scored from a Thijmen Blokzijl assist. Twente then dragged themselves back into the lively contest, with Weghorst tapping in from close range to make it 2-2.

After the break, both teams pushed for a winner and chances opened up at both ends. With just under a quarter of an hour left, Weghorst nearly grabbed his second of the afternoon, but his effort drifted just wide of the post to the Twente forward's frustration.

Soon after that miss, Weghorst and Vaessen clashed, with the goalkeeper convinced the striker had deliberately looked for contact. At the other end, Jacob Ondrejka then fired just wide as the tension grew in the closing stages in the far north.

Then Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink came on in the 87th minute, with Sam Lammers no longer a rival after his move to PSV. Only two minutes of stoppage time were added, and neither side could find a winner.