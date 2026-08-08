FC Twente are on the brink of signing Filip Thorvaldsen from Vålerenga. According to Norwegian outlet Osloball, the Tukkers have won the race for the 20-year-old forward and an agreement is in place. Thorvaldsen will become one of the most expensive signings in Twente's history.

The deal gathered pace on Saturday when Thorvaldsen was left out of the squad for the match against FK Bodø/Glimt. Sporting director Joacim Jonsson confirmed the talks were in their final stages. "Final talks are ongoing with two clubs and that is why we decided he would not play today," he told TV 2.

Soon after, it became clear that FC Twente had come out on top. Cercle Brugge and Hull City were also said to have made serious moves, while Colorado Rapids had earlier been mentioned as a concrete candidate.

Earlier, Vålerenga had rejected offers from Lille and FC Basel, but the club were already preparing for his departure. "It would surprise me if Filip is still a Vålerenga player when the transfer window closes in September. At the same time, it remains football and both Filip and the club have to be satisfied," Jonsson said earlier.

By Twente standards, the fee is huge. According to Norwegian reports, bids had reached a guaranteed €5.5 million, with bonuses taking the total to around €6.4 million. FC Twente are expected to pay a similar amount.

That would make Thorvaldsen by far FC Twente's most expensive signing of the modern era since chairman Joop Munsterman left in 2015. Before that, Twente did complete a few costlier deals: Marc Janko arrived in Enschede in 2010 for €7 million and Luc Castaignos cost around €6 million two years later.

At 17, Thorvaldsen made his debut and has now played more than 50 matches for Vålerenga. Last season, he registered five goals and three assists in 21 league matches. The transfer out will also set a club record for Vålerenga.

Able to play on both flanks and as a second striker, Thorvaldsen would add another option to the right side at FC Twente, where Daan Rots plays an important role and Younes Taha, Taylor Booth and Marko Pjaca can also feature. The move also fulfils a wish for Thorvaldsen, who has wanted to move abroad for some time.