FC Twente offer one million euros for Feyenoord forward

FC Twente have made a bid for 17-year-old Jerayno Schaken, De Telegraaf reports. The talented forward currently plays for Feyenoord Under-21s.

Schaken came through the Ajax youth system, but made a free transfer to sc Heerenveen in 2019. He then joined Varkenoord on a free transfer last season.

Ruben Schaken's son is under contract at Feyenoord until mid-2028. At just 17, he is already playing for Feyenoord Under-21s.

Twente already see him as a first-team player. According to De Telegraaf, technical director Erik ten Hag has offered €1 million for the versatile forward.

The Enschede club have promised Schaken a place in the first-team squad. He does not yet have that prospect at Feyenoord this season.

Feyenoord have yet to decide whether to accept the bid from Enschede. The Rotterdam club regard Schaken as one of their biggest talents.