FC Twente come from behind and take their first points of this Eredivisie season

FC Twente have their first points of the new VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season. John van den Brom's side beat PEC Zwolle 3-1 at home on Sunday, after the visitors had also lost their opener to Ajax last week (0-2).

Both sides managed one effort in the opening stages. Elias Sørensen fired over for PEC, while Daouda Weidmann did the same for Twente.

Midway through the first half, PEC took the lead. Sloppy build-up play from Lars Unnerstall and Robin Pröpper was punished ruthlessly by Sørensen: 0-1. Twente felt a foul had been committed in the build-up, but the referee and VAR did not agree.

Shortly after that, Twente threatened again through Weidmann, but Jasper Schendelaar saved his effort this time. At the third attempt, though, the 23-year-old midfielder struck the ball cleanly and hard into the corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance: 1-1.

After the break, Twente took control. The unmarked Daan Rots headed wide, but Dylan Mbayo's own goal still made it 2-1. The forward tried to stop Weidmann from scoring, only to hammer the ball into his own top corner.

Twente kept coming. Daan Rots made it 3-1 with a long-range strike and settled the contest. PEC had little left to offer after that.

Late on, Sondre Ørjasæter, Wout Weghorst, Thomas van den Belt and Filip Thorvaldsen, among others, all went in search of more. A fourth Twente goal did not arrive, but that did nothing to dampen the mood at De Grolsch Veste.