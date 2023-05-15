FC Dallas and USMNT winger Paul Arriola's injury 'doesn't look very good'

FC Dallas ended their three-game winless run with a victory over Austin on Saturday, however they also lost USMNT winger Paul Arriola to injury.

Won 1-0 against Austin FC

Arriola injured late in stoppage time

Concern about severity

WHAT HAPPENED? Arriola came on as a substitute for FC Dallas during the 1-0 win on Saturday over Austin FC, and the 28-year-old pulled up injured after an attempt at goal and had to be substituted off in the 101st minute. Head coach Nico Estevez revealed that from the first looks the injury does not look good but the player will need an MRI before the severity of the injury can be determined.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Before Arriola's injury, FC Dallas were lifted by striker Jesus Ferreira, with the forward bagging the lone goal of the match against Austin FC and impressing his manager. The club had not won any of its previous three matches in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It doesn't look very good, to be honest,” Estevez said of Arriola's injury. "We have to double-check and do an MRI.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Arriola has not scored a goal in MLS in 2023, the winger has been a regular contributor in other areas for the team in its hunt for the playoffs. He has also appeared for the United States men's national team in friendlies earlier this year and could carve out a lane as a positive veteran presence for the young Stars and Stripes if he stays healthy.

WHAT NEXT? FC Dallas host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium as Estevez will look to his bench to cover his winger's absence.

