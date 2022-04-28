FAZ’s Kamanga: Zambia can honour 1993 Gabon plane crash victims at Afcon 2023

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president, Andrew Kamanga, has explained how the country can honour the victims of the 1993 plane crash in Gabon.

29 years ago, a tragedy befell Chipolopolo, who were on their way to Senegal for a 1994 World Cup qualifier when their plane came down, killing 30 people on board.

Kamanga led a low-key commemoration of the 29th Gabon Memorial Anniversary at Heroes Acre on Thursday and said the only way to celebrate the players who died is to make sure the country has a successful campaign in the next Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast in 2023.

"It will be a befitting gift to the fallen heroes if we can remember them with victory in 2023 but first, we need to qualify then we can think about how far we can go in the tournament. The 2023 Africa Cup will be a special moment because it will be 30 years since the heroes died," Kamanga said.

"We cannot over-emphasize the role the heroes played. They sacrificed a lot, and they paid the ultimate price with their lives on national duty.

"Next year is going to be a big celebration. We hope we can organize some international game around the event."

Zambia are in Group H of the qualifiers which also has Ivory Coast – the hosts - Comoros and Lesotho.

Eighteen players, technical staff, FAZ president, crew, and government officials died on April 28, 1993, when a Zambia Air Force plane taking them to Dakar for a USA 1994 World Cup qualifier crashed off the coast of Gabon.

All those who passed away in the flight:

Goalkeepers: Efford Chabala (Mufulira Wanderers), Richard Mwanza (Kabwe Warriors).

Defenders: John Soko (Nkana), Eston Mulenga (Nkana), Whiteson Changwe (Kabwe Warriors), Winter Mumba (Power Dynamos), Robert Watiyakeni (Dynamos FC-RSA), Samuel Chomba (Dynamos FC-RSA),

Midfielders: Derby Makinka (El Tiffaqf -Saudi Arabia), Moses Chikwalakwala (Nkana), Mwila Numba (Nkana), Wisdom Chansa (Dynamos FC-RSA), Godfrey Kangwa, (Olympic Casablanca-Morocco).

Strikers: Kelvin Mutale (El- Tiffaq - Saudi Arabia), Timothy Mwitwa (Nkana), Moses Masuwa (Kabwe Warriors), Kenan Simambe (Nkana), Patrick Banda (Profund Warriors).

Technical Staff: Godfrey Chitalu (head coach), Alex Chola (assistant coach), Wilson Mtonga (team doctor).

Others: Michael Mwape (FAZ chairman), Nelson Zimba (Public servant), Joseph Bwalya (Journalist).

Crew Members: Colonel Fenton Mhone (pilot), LT Colonel Victor Mubanga (pilot), LT Colonel James Sachika (pilot), Warrant Officer Edward Nambote (fitter), Tomson Sakala (steward).