Fati and Bennison crowned winners of NXGN 2021 as football's best wonderkids

The Barcelona forward and Rosengard midfielder have been voted the best players in world football, born on or after January 1, 2002

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati and Rosengard midfielder Hanna Bennison have been crowned the winners of NXGN 2021 after being voted the best teenage footballers on the planet.

Journalists from across Goal's 44 editions voted on the brightest wonderkids in the game, born on or after January 1, 2002.

Fati beat off strong competition to become the sixth winner of the men's award, with Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna finishing second and third, respectively.

The Barca starlet is rewarded for an exceptional first two seasons in the first team at Camp Nou, during which time he has broken countless records, including becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Champions League.

Fati, 18, is also the youngest player to find the net in the history of the Spanish national team, having made his international debut in September 2020, and follows in the footsteps of previous winners such Jadon Sancho, Gigi Donnarumma and Rodrygo.

"I want to thank those who have voted for me and, of course, my team-mates," Fati told Goal upon receiving his award. "Without them, this would not have been possible.

"Also, thank you to all the coaches I have ever had."

Camavinga proved to be Fati's nearest challenger after a year in which he cemented his standing as the most talented teenage midfielder in the world, with the French 18-year-old having debuted and scored for his country during the early months of the season.

Reyna, meanwhile, rounds out the podium after becoming a key member of Dortmund's youthful, star-studded attack, as well as a full international with the United States.

Fati's club-mate Pedri finishes fourth after a superb breakout campaign at Camp Nou, while Reyna's team-mate at Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, comes in fifth.

As well as having two members of the top five, Dortmund is also home to the youngest player on the list, with 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko placing 15th after forcing his way into the senior squad at Signal Iduna Park.

Ajax are the most well-represented team on the men's 50-strong list, with the Dutch champions able to boast five players, led by seventh-placed Ryan Gravenberch.

The full men's list, which also includes players such as Amad Diallo, Jamal Musiala, Rayan Cherki, Yunus Musah and Ilaix Moriba, can be found HERE.

Bennison, meanwhile, succeeds inaugural women's winner Lena Oberdorf after continually impressing for Rosengard in both the Damallsvenskan and the Women's Champions League.

The 18-year-old has been a regular in the Rosengard midfield since the age of 16, and scored her first Champions League goal in December.

She is also a full Sweden international, having made her debut in November 2019 against world champions, the United States.

"It feels so good," Bennison told Goal upon accepting the award. "It was nothing that I had expected, so I'm very happy and grateful.”

Ajax striker Nikita Tromp claims second place, with the 18-year-old earning comparisons to compatriot Vivianne Miedema for her goalscoring exploits, even if her game is far different from the Arsenal star's.

Fresh off winning her first senior Mexico cap, Atlas forward Alison Gonzalez comes in third, while fourth goes to potential United States women's national team star of the future Alexis Missimo.

The full women's list can be found HERE.