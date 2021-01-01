Farke confident Arsenal-linked Buendia will not leave Norwich in January

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has his sights set on a creative force but Norwich are confident Buendia will remain at the club

Daniel Farke is confident Emiliano Buendia will remain at , amid reported interest from Arsenal.

The former Under-20 international netted an excellent goal as Norwich beat Barnsley 1-0 on Saturday to cement their position at the top of the Championship.

The goal added to Buendia’s stock, and ramped up talk of a move to Arsenal, who have been linked with a move for the young Argentine in recent weeks.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is reported to be a fan of the forward, with Goal able to confirm that Arsenal have scouted him extensively.

Canaries boss Farke was asked about the future of the 24-year-old Argentinian and said he is confident the club would retain his services in January.

“Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us,” Farke said. “He is our player and will continue to be our player - he is on a long-term contract with the club so we keep him.

“Everyone knows his qualities - and I don’t expect interest just because he scored a wonder goal today. He has scored a number like this for us and people know what he can do. It was an excellent finish and that is what Emi can do. He instinctively knows when to make a run and then has the quality to finish like that."

A creative force is top of Arteta’s wish list for the January transfer window, with the likes of ’s Julian Brandt also linked .

Arteta hinted recently that he would need to get players off the wage bill before being able to boost his squad.

The aim for Norwich is to bounce back into the Premier League, and Buendia is a key figure in their bid as they currently sit atop the league.

Norwich currently maintain a four-point lead over second-place Swansea and a six-point lead over third-place , who have a game in hand.

Arsenal, meanwhile, sit 14th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's clash with .

After that, the Gunners will look ahead to an third-round clash with Newcastle next Saturday.