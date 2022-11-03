'Fantastic' Man City wonderkid Lewis lauded by Guardiola after record breaking debut in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City's 17-year-old sensation Rico Lewis after he scored on his full senior debut against Sevilla.

Man City beat Sevilla 3-1

Lewis scored the equaliser

Guardiola heaps praise on youngster

WHAT HAPPENED? Rafa Mir put Sevilla in front in the first half and it was Lewis who levelled things up at the Etihad Stadium just after the break, powering home a shot after being played in by Julian Alvarez. Guardiola fielded Lewis in the absence of injured England international Kyle Walker and the teenager made the most of the opportunity, even earning a standing ovation from home fans when substituted. The Spanish tactician was thrilled with his performance and thinks him to be a special talent.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What a goal. He's a fantastic player, so intelligent. He understands everything. He made a fantastic goal and played really well. We don’t give presents because he is a Man City fan or from the academy. We’ve seen him since day one of pre-season. This guy has something special," Guardiola told BT Sport after the match. "In the second half, we put more people close to the box. In the first half they were a little bit wider.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewis became the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his debut, breaking the record set by Karim Benzema in 2005. The Man City player set the new record at 17 years and 346 days while the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner was 17 years and 352 days when he scored for Lyon.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? After a resounding victory over Sevilla, Manchester City will welcome Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.