‘Fantastic future’ for Liverpool predicted by Van Dijk with ‘so much quality’ at Anfield

The Reds defender believes there will be more successes to come at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp oversaw a Champions League triumph in 2018-19

Virgil van Dijk believes there is a “fantastic future coming up” at , with there “so much quality” at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal.

Impressive progress has been made by the Reds in recent years.

They finally secured tangible reward in 2018-19, with a memorable campaign ending with a victory over domestic rivals .

Klopp’s side have narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, but made amends in European competition.

With their trophy duck having been broken, the expectation now is that there will be more major silverware to follow.

Van Dijk believes that will prove to be the case, with there too much talent at Anfield for Liverpool not to be in contention for honours at home and abroad.

The Dutch defender told the club’s official website: “I think the future looks pretty bright.

“We have a fantastic team with players that want to develop, that want to give everything for the team and for the club.

“[There is] so much quality in the team; sometimes you don’t even realise how good of [a group of] players we have – and also on the bench that want to play and be part of the team. So we have a fantastic future coming up.”

Van Dijk has helped to raise the collective standard at Liverpool.

He has been a revelation since completing a record-breaking £75 million ($95m) transfer in the winter window of 2018.

The international has seen those efforts recognised with the PFA Player of the Year award, while there is also talk of him challenging Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Van Dijk is, however, not the only man to have impressed at Anfield, and the 27-year-old acknowledges as much.

He added: “I have been consistent. I’ve been feeling great, with the help – obviously – of all my teammates. But everyone has been fantastic.

“If you look around the team, Robbo [Andy Robertson] has had his best season ever. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has been amazing for such a young guy, so mature. And all the centre-backs. And obviously the rest of the team have been performing at such a high level.”