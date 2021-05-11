Fan View: '#KoemanOut' - Barcelona’s African fans explode after slip-up in LaLiga race
Last Updated
Getty
Ronald Koeman has been asked to resign as Barcelona manager as Blaugrana’s LaLiga ambitions suffered a massive blow with a 3-3 draw at Levante.
Barca looked to have done enough in the first half after taking a two-goal lead, however, the Camp Nou giants were ultimately made to pay as substitute Sergio Leon struck late to salvage a draw for the Frogs.
Following this damaging draw, Koeman’s men missed out on the chance to go top of LaLiga, but have moved up into second place, with Atletico and Real Madrid having a game at hand.
Editors' Picks
- Champions again! How Guardiola dragged Man City from despair to even more glory
- Bruno Iglesias: The 'new Kaka' set to emerge from Real Madrid's academy
- Have Real Madrid and Barcelona blown it? Three nights to define La Liga title race
- 'He's been unbelievable' - Priceless Cavani brings more to Man Utd than goals
The club’s fans are furious and have taken to social media to ask the Dutchman to quit his role.