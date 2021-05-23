Fan View: 'I thought Mosimane will be celebrated' - Reaction as Mamelodi Sundowns fall to Al Ahly
Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated from the Caf Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate loss to reigning champions Al Ahly in the quarter-finals.
The reigning champions had claimed a vital 2-0 win over Masandawana in the first leg at WE Al-Ahly Stadium. Ali Maaloul netted twice in the second half to give his team an advantage going into the second leg.
On Saturday, the Egyptian giants held the hosts to a 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium, when Pitso Mosimane's charges scored first through Yasser Ibrahim before Mosa Lebusa equalised for the hosts.
However, no team scored another goal as the Egyptians advanced to set a semi-final date with Esperance de Tunis.
There were ugly scenes witnessed as some alleged Masandawana fans chanted unprintable words against their former coach, as others decided to use placards to insult the Al Ahly tactician.
Fans took to their social media accounts to express their feelings as Masandawana were knocked out of the competition.