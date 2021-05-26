Fan View: Hakimi should move to Juventus, Chelsea or Arsenal after Conte’s departure from Inter Milan

Football fans have advised Achraf Hakimi to move to Juventus, Chelsea, or Arsenal after Antonio Conte left Inter Milan.
The 22-year-old teamed up with Black and Blues last summer from Real Madrid after impressing on loan with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.
Hakimi had previously revealed the role Conte played in convincing him to sign for Inter and featured prominently as they won the 2020-21 Serie A title.
Editors' Picks
- This season's title is Guardiola's greatest feat as Man City boss - but talk of a dynasty is premature
- Yeremy Pino: Villarreal wonderkid who rejected Barcelona
- England Euro 2020 squad: Alexander-Arnold in provisional 33-man party as Dier misses out
- 'Mourinho got Nicky Butt to tell me I was leaving' - Ex-Man Utd wonderkid Borthwick-Jackson opens up on Old Trafford exit
On Wednesday, the Black and Blues confirmed the departure of the Italian tactician from the club and it is believed the wingback could also leave San Siro, notwithstanding, he has four years left on his contract.
Football fans across the world have taken to social media to urge the Morocco international to sign for their clubs.