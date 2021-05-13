Fan View: 'Bailly is too aggressive and doesn't calm down' - Fans unhappy with Man Utd defender vs Liverpool
Eric Bailly might have avoided a penalty against Liverpool, but fans are not happy with the clumsy tackles made by the Manchester United defender.
In Thursday's six-goal thriller at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell to their second straight loss in the Premier League with a 4-2 defeat by the Reds.
In the first-half, Bailly was initially deemed to have brought down Liverpool defender Nat Phillips in the penalty area, with referee Anthony Taylor immediately pointing to the spot.
Editors' Picks
- Champions League final moved to Portugal with 12,000 Chelsea & Man City fans in attendance
- Inter players in hot water as police called out at 3am to Lukaku's birthday bash that broke Covid-19 rules
- Why Liverpool need a Bruno Fernandes-style signing this summer
- Sloppy Chelsea stand-ins leave top-four door open for Liverpool and West Ham
However, the decision was overturned after the referee looked at the pitchside monitor and he saw no harm in the challenge.
Bailly’s narrow escape from conceding a penalty has got fans talking, with some blaming him for being too aggressive and lacking composure in the 18-yard box, while others applauded his blockings and crucial defensive contributions.
The Ivory Coast international has started the Red Devils' last two Premier League games due to an injury to captain Harry Maguire.