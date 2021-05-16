Fan View: Amartey’s Chelsea ‘disrespect’ generates controversy after Leicester City's FA Cup win
Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has come under heavy criticism after being caught on camera throwing a Chelsea pennant onto the floor as his team celebrated their FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea in the dressing room on Saturday.
In the game, Belgium star Youri Tielemans scored the only goal of the game to hand the Foxes their first FA Cup title.
Leicester’s celebrations, as expected, continued into the dressing room, with some players deciding to share the special moment live on social media.
Editors' Picks
- Zidane to leave Madrid at the end of the season after telling Real squad of his decision
- Abramovich took Chelsea Women from playing before '100 people and a dog' to a Champions League final
- Tuchel's Chelsea suddenly sitting on a fine line between success and failure after FA Cup loss to Leicester
- 'They are a real team' - Lille on verge of snatching Ligue 1 title with four ex-PSG players
It was in one of such broadcasts that Amartey, an unused substitute in the fixture, incurred the wrath of fans.
In a dancing mood, the Ghana international went for the Chelsea pennant, displayed it to the camera before throwing it over his shoulder.
The action has generated a lot of talk on social media, with many calling it “disrespectful” while others have called for a prompt apology.
Some of the reactions are curated below: