'Fake news' - Lille forward Osimhen dismisses reports of Napoli transfer agreement

The in-demand Nigerian striker was said to have finalised a move to the Serie A club, however, the player has rubbished talk of a completed deal

forward Victor Osimhen has denied reports that he has agreed a transfer to , dismissing them as "fake news".

Osimhen enjoyed an impressive campaign in with the northern French club, before the 2019-20 campaign was ended early as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This has seen the international linked with several clubs around Europe.

This led to claims from several outlets that Osimhen has agreed a deal with club Napoli - however, these have been rubbished by the player himself.

He told Omasports: “The news relating to my agreement with Napoli is false. I am surprised by these journalists who claim to be professionals. Ignore this fake news on my account, when there is an agreement for my transfer you will know it directly from me."

Osimhen only joined Lille from Charleroi prior to the 2019-20 season but is already being linked with a big-money move elsewhere.

He scored 18 goals in all competitions, including two in a campaign that saw Lille only register a solitary point as they finished bottom of Group H behind , and .

Lille have received multiple offers for Osimhen having previously rejected interest in the forward during January, according to owner Gerard Lopez.

"There are multiple offers," he told Mail Online. "We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

"There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn't want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him."

Osimhen has also reportedly attracted interest from the Premier League, with and among the names mentioned. However, his agent, Ariyo Igbayilola, says the player will only join a club where he is guaranteed first-team football.

He told The Cable: “We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving? If Harry Kane is still playing for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him.

“Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of , all these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment. He needs a club where he will always play full games week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”