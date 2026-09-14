The Ecuadorian Football Federation have named Marcelo Gallardo as coach of the national team. The former River Plate boss arrives as Ecuador look to restore balance and open a new chapter.

Federation president Francisco Egas confirmed the appointment in a video clip posted on social media, pointing to the major achievements of Gallardo's coaching career. "We have brought in Marcelo Gallardo for what he has achieved, but above all for what he represents. Welcome to Ecuador, Marcelo," he said.

At 50, Gallardo stands as the most successful coach in River Plate's history. He led the club to 14 titles, including two Copa Libertadores triumphs and one Copa Sudamericana.

He left River Plate last February after building a distinguished career at the club, where he also made his professional debut as a player back in 1993.

Ecuador marks Gallardo's first job in charge of a national team, having spent his coaching career until now working with clubs. He replaces his compatriot Sebastian Beccacece.

The appointment comes as Ecuador look to move past the disappointment of their exit from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, beaten 2-0 by Mexico in the round of 32.

A midfielder in his playing days for Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, Gallardo took a brief coaching spell with Saudi club Al-Ittihad before returning to River Plate. Now comes his first challenge at national team level with Ecuador.