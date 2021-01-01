'I've been playing in the top-flight for 19 years' - Fabregas vows to see out Monaco contract

The Spanish midfielder still believes he can play at the very highest level despite advancing towards his mid-thirties

Cesc Fabregas has vowed to see out his contract at Monaco, despite a lack of regular minutes for Niko Kovac's side in 2020-21.

Fabregas moved to Stade Louis II from Chelsea in January 2019, bringing to an end his hugely successful five-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The World Cup winner has since helped Monaco re-emerge as a major force in Ligue 1, and although he has been in and out of the team this season, he has no intention of walking away from the club before his current deal expires in 2022.

What's been said?

“I always strive to be the best. That's why I've been playing in the top flight for 19 years and now I intend to complete my contract here," Fabregas told Telefoot.

Fabregas' record at Monaco

Fabregas has racked up 58 appearances in all competitions for Monaco over the past two-and-a-half seasons, but has been unable to establish himself as a fixture in the starting XI.

The 33-year-old has only started 30 Ligue 1 games to date, and has just three goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions.

What has Kovac said about Fabregas?

Kovac highlighted the value Fabregas brings to his squad after handing him his first start since November in the Coupe de France round of 16 win over Metz last week.

"The young players learn a lot from him," the Monaco boss told reporters. "With Cesc there, they learn how to play with and without the ball. They see what they need to do on and off the pitch. He's an intelligent man and will definitely be a coach in the future."

Fabregas also spoke after the game, confirming that he is happy with his role as a mentor in the Stade Louis II dressing room.

"I can't play every game," he said. "I know that I won't play all the time, but it's a great personal apprenticeship for me to have the role I have with the young players. There are lots of talented players in this team."

Article continues below

What's next?

Fabregas will be available for selection once again when Monaco travel to Bordeaux on Sunday, where another win would see them keep the pressure on Lille and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Kovac will then start preparing his players for their Coupe de France quarter-final clash with Lyon, which is due to take place at the Groupama Stadium three days later.

Further reading