Fabinho's home burgled as Liverpool star celebrated Premier League title

The midfielder was the victim of a burglary on Wednesday, with a number of jewellery items and a car taken from the Brazilian's home

star Fabinho's home was burgled on Wednesday night as the Brazilian and his team-mates celebrated the Reds' first-ever Premier League title.

The midfielder's home was targeted while he and his family were away, with the break-in reported to have occurred between 3pm BST on Wednesday afternoon and 4am BST on Thursday morning.

That period would coincide with the time Fabinho spent at Anfield, as Liverpool beat 5-3 before beginning their Premier League trophy celebration.

Fabinho started and played all 90 minutes for the Reds on Wednesday, with players' families also permitted to be in attendance for the celebrations after the match.

Police have since confirmed that a number of jewellery items and a grey Audi RS6 were stolen in a burglary in Formby.

The Audi has since been recovered as the car was located in shortly after the burglary was discovered.

"Detectives in Sefton are appealing for information following a burglary in Formby," a police spokesman told the Liverpool Echo.

"Police were called to an address in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, 23 July), when the occupants entered their house to find it had been burgled.

"No-one was in the property at the time of the incident but it was thought the burglary happened sometime between 3pm on Wednesday, 22 July and 4am on Thursday, 23 July.

"A number of jewellery items were stolen, alongside a grey Audi RS6, which has since been recovered in the Wigan area.

"The house and car have been forensically examined by Crime Scene Investigators and CCTV enquiries in the area are on-going.

"Detectives would urge anyone who has any information about this incident, especially anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage which shows a grey Audi RS6 to get in contact. DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 188 of 23 July. You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Fabinho is the latest Liverpool star to be the victim of a burglary, with Sadio Mane seeing his home targeted during a clash with Bayern Munich last season .

Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino, Pepe Reina, Daniel Agger and Jerzy Dudek have also been targeted by burglars in recent years.

Liverpool have one final match remaining in their Premier League season, with the Reds set to visit Newcastle on Sunday to finish off their title-winning campaign.