Fabinho on the move? Midfielder absent from Liverpool squad as Al-Ittihad lodge £40m bid offer

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could be the latest star to move to Saudi Arabia as he has been left out of the squad for the pre-season camp in Germany.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabinho is the subject of a £40 million ($52m) bid from Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad, and with the Brazilian left out of Jurgen Klopp's pre-season training camp squad to Germany, it now seems like Fabinho will leave Anfield this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabinho endured a tough 2022-23 and didn't look the same player as he had done in his first four seasons at Liverpool, and so the Reds receiving £40m for him would represent tremendous value.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and would likely use the money earned from the Fabinho sale to push through a move for the 19-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Should the Fabinho deal happen, then the club may go all-in on Lavia as Klopp continues to reinforce his midfield.