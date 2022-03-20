FA Cup semi-final draw: Man City to take on Liverpool or Forest while Chelsea face Crystal Palace

Manchester City may be looking forward to a blockbuster clash with Liverpool while Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals next month.

The Reds' presence in the last four, though, hangs on whether they can beat Nottingham Forest, with kick-off at the City Ground taking place after Sunday's draw.

The Championship club are looking to add a third Premier League scalp to their collection having already dumped Arsenal and Leicester City out of the competition on their way to the quarters.

FA Cup 2021-22 semi-final draw in full

Date Fixture April 16/17 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace April 16/17 Man City vs Liverpool/Forest

When and where will the FA Cup semi-finals be played?

All four teams will play their single-leg encounters over the weekend of April 16/17, in just under a month.

Both games will be played over back-to-back days in a blockbuster double-header at Wembley Stadium, where all last-four ties have been played since 2008, after several years of dual neutral venues as hosts.

For Liverpool and Chelsea it marks the second visit in the space of three months, after both faced off in the Carabao Cup final in February under the iconic arch.

When is the FA Cup final?

The two winners of the semi-finals will both return to Wembley Stadium four weeks later for the showpiece encounter on May 14.

The match comes one week before the end of the Premier League season - and two weeks before the Champions League final, in which several of the FA Cup's remaining clubs could also be competing.

